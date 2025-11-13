Anbumani demands extension of crop insurance scheme

CHENNAI: As the deadline for obtaining insurance for Samba paddy crops in Tamil Nadu is set to end Saturday, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the state government to extend the deadline.

In a statement, Anbumani said that only 48% of the crops cultivated in the Cauvery delta districts have been insured so far. If the deadline is not extended, farmers will not be able to insure their Samba crops.

"In the Cauvery delta districts, Samba and Thaladi crops have so far been planted on a total of 8,69,571 acres. Cultivation is still ongoing in several lakh acres more. However, insurance has been obtained only for 4,16,241 acres out of the total cultivated area. Due to procedural difficulties, the remaining crops have not yet been insured," the added.

He further stated that during the Samba and Thaladi seasons, farmers are required to pay an insurance premium of Rs 564 per acre for paddy crops. Upon doing so, they are eligible to receive compensation of up to Rs 37,600 per acre, if their crops are damaged due to natural calamities. The government has announced that the insurance premium must be paid by November 15, but even now, less than half the crops have been insured.

"Because village administrative officers and other revenue department officials are currently engaged in the intensive revision of electoral roll, farmers have been unable to obtain the cultivation certificates required for crop insurance. As a result, farmers in many areas have not been able to insure their crops," he said.

In another statement, Anbumani has urged the state government to immediately release the Rs 1,251 crore pending wages under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS).