Anbumani demands constitution of backward classes commission

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has condemned the DMK government for failing to reconstitute the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission, even a week after the previous commission’s tenure ended

In a statement, Anbumani said that the commission led by retired Madras High Court Judge V Bharathidasan, formed on November 17, 2022, completed its three-year tenure on November 16. A new commission should have been constituted the next day.

Anbumani accused the DMK of deliberately delaying the formation of the commission, calling it unacceptable and added that Backward Classes, Most Backward Classes and minorities depend on the commission for safeguarding their welfare.

"Although 15 commissions have been set up since the 1990s—each with fixed tenure under the Supreme Court guidelines—the recently concluded commission had failed to fulfil even one of its assigned tasks in the last three years," he charged.

Anbumani further alleged that the DMK government was unwilling to grant internal reservation for Vanniyars and had created several hurdles against it. He described the last three years under the DMK and the tenure of the now-expired commission as a “dark period” for social justice.

Stating that social justice requires continuous institutional functioning, he demanded that the government immediately constitute a new Backward Classes Commission and appoint individuals committed to social justice without compromise.