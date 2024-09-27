Anbumani demands CBI probe against Senthilbalaji in transformer ‘scam’

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government to order a CBI investigation into alleged corruption in procuring transformers during Senthilbalaji's stint as electricity minister, in the backdrop of his release on bail.

In a statement, Anbumani referred to the complaint made by Arappor Iyakkam with the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) pertaining to a loss of Rs 400 crore while procuring 45,800 transformers between 2021 and 2023.

"Despite the lapse of one year after the complaint, no action has been taken. Even though the government claims that the transformers were procured in a transparent manner, it has to come clean on allegations that equipment was bought at a higher price," he said.

Alleging connivance, Anbumani pointed out that all the contractors who participated in the bidding process quoted the same price but 50 per cent higher than the market rates. Between 2021 and 2023, tenders were floated 10 times, the PMK president said. "Whenever Arappor Iyakkam flagged corruption during AIADMK rule, the then leader of the opposition and present Chief Minister MK Stalin would demand action. Now, the voices of Arappor Iyakkam do not fall into his ears," he said.

Anbumani said that sufficient evidence had been handed over to the DVAC linking then minister Senthilbalaji, senior officials Rajesh Lakhoni and V Kasi to the alleged corruption. "Why is the DVAC sitting on the complaint without taking any action? The High Court has censured the DVAC several times by saying that it functions in favour of the ruling party. It is unfair of DVAC to support corruption," he said.

Saying that it was wrong of MK Stalin to laud Senthilbalaji after his release, Anbumani added, “As the government machinery is backing him, the government should order a CBI investigation into the corruption case.”