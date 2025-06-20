Anbumani defends war against dad, steps up fire against 'anti-Vanniyar' DMK

CHENNAI: Not relenting in his tirade against the ruling DMK, the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) president Anbumani Ramadoss on Thursday asked party cadre to teach a befitting lesson to the incumbent in the 2026 Assembly polls for betraying the Vanniyar community over 10.5 per cent internal reservation and defended his decision to wage a war against his father’s decisions, citing his work for the party and the Vanniyar community.

Anbumani said that he had worked for the party and the (Vanniyar) community for 27 years, claiming that allegations levelled against him were baseless and 100 per cent false, referring to the charges made by his father Ramadoss.

Addressing the party’s general council meeting in Salem, the PMK leader stated that, despite meeting with the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, over the reservation issue, the DMK continues to betray the Vanniyars. He also criticised the State government for not conducting a caste enumeration, despite surveys being conducted by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, and Odisha.

The DMK thinks of an easy win as it gives Rs 1,000 to women every month, but people shouldn’t vote for the party even if they give over Rs 2,000 for a vote during polls, Anbumani said.