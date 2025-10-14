Anbumani camp MLAs sit-in protest to sack GK Mani from LLP post

CHENNAI: The opening day of the Assembly's Monsoon Session on Monday turned politically charged as the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) witnessed open infighting, with members of the Anbumani Ramadoss faction staging a dharna outside the House demanding Speaker M Appavu act on their plea to replace Legislature Party Leader G K Mani.

The dharna was conducted by Anbumani loyalist MLAs S P Venkateshwaran, C Sivakumar and S Sadhasivam in protest against Speaker M Appavu's inaction on a representation seeking the removal of Mani and the appointment of MLA S P Venkateshwaran as the new Legislature Party Leader. PMK currently has five members in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, three of them supporting Anbumani.

Speaking to reporters, Anbumani supporter Advocate K Balu said, "The representation to appoint Venkateshwaran as the new Legislature Party Leader was submitted to the Speaker through the party's secretary. R Arul, who was earlier serving as the party whip, has already been removed from his primary membership. Despite this, the Speaker has not yet acted on our representation."

He added that three MLAs participated in the sit-in protest to express their opposition to the Speaker's delay. "We spoke with the Speaker for over 30 minutes and explained our position. Following Anbumani's advice, we formally requested that he recognise Venkateshwaran as the leader. The Speaker said he would consult senior members before making a decision. We hope Appavu will arrive at a fair conclusion," Balu stated.

Meanwhile, GK Mani responded emotionally to the developments, remarking that it was "painful to see PMK, which once fought for people's rights, now fighting within itself." Recalling his 45-year-long association with party founder S Ramadoss, Mani said unity alone would ensure PMK's strength. "If unity fades, decline is inevitable," he warned.