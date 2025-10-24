Anbumani blames government for failure in paddy procurement

CHENNAI: PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss has blamed the state government for its failure in preparing for paddy procurement in the Cauvery delta region, leaving farmers in distress.

In a statement, Anbumani said that despite farmers are pleading for the government to buy their harvested paddy, procurement has been slow, forcing them to wait in the rain with soaked grain sacks.

He pointed out that though 6.5 lakh acres were cultivated with kuruvai crops during the current year, only 5.66 lakh tonnes have been procured so far, which is half of the expected quantity. With limited storage facilities and poor logistical planning, lakhs of sacks remain in open, causing extensive damage due to rains.

He demanded that the state government expedite procurement, provide compensation for the 2 lakh acres of flood-affected crops, and ensure that Cauvery delta farmers do not fall into debt due to administrative negligence.