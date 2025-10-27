Anbumani alleges 36,000 paddy bags germinated waiting for wagons

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss alleged that as many as 36,000 paddy bags brought to the Kumbakonam Railway Station for dispatch to rice mills in other districts have started sprouting in lorries after being exposed to continuous rain for the past 10 days.

In a statement, Anbumani said that paddy bags procured by the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) from farmers in and around the Kumbakonam region, were transported to the railway station on October 16 to be sent to rice mills outside the district.

"The consignment should have been dispatched either the same day or the following day. However, even after 11 days, the paddy bags remain in lorries inside the railway station premises. Due to the persistent rainfall during this period, the paddy bags have become completely wet and have begun germinating," he added.

He alleged that despite the deterioration, authorities have not taken any action to transport the bags to their destinations. If the delay continues, the paddy will soon become unfit for milling, leading to significant financial loss.

"Before deciding to transport the paddy to rice mills, the government should have ensured the availability of adequate railway wagons and necessary facilities. If that was not possible, the paddy should have been safely stored in godowns or dispatched directly by lorries to the mills. Instead, by doing neither, the DMK government has caused wastage of paddy and must now pay wagon rent for over 11 days of delay. Is this what the DMK calls administrative efficiency?” he asked.

In a separate statement, Anbumani demanded the government to form Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Commission by omitting the members, who over the past three years, have “betrayed the cause of social justice" by delaying internal reservation for Vanniyars and other communities. The tenure of the present Commission ends on November 16.