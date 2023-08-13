Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi's health stable, says B'luru hospital

CHENNAI: Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya has informed that Tamil Nadu's School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi is now stable.



The Tamil Nadu minister, according to PTI, complained of chest pain during his visit to Krishnagiri for an event.

Subsequently, he was first taken to a private hospital in Karimangalam where they referred him to Bengaluru's Narayana Hrudayalaya.

In a statement, Narayana Hrudayalaya on Saturday said: "The Tamil Nadu Education Minister has come to Narayana Health City for a regular check-up and planned to undergo coronary angiogram."

The minister is being kept under observation, according to sources.

