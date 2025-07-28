Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi meets Pradhan, seeks release of pending SSA funds

CHENNAI: Two days after Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu handed over a list of demands to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to take steps to release funds due for Tamil Nadu that the Union government is yet to release, School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in person in New Delhi on Monday seeking the ministry to release the rightful funds under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA).

During the meeting, the minister and DMK parliamentary party leader K Kanimozhi sought the immediate release of central funds under SSA. They submitted a memorandum to release the central government's share of funds for 2024-25, amounting to Rs 2,152 crore, and the first installment of approximately Rs 500 crore for 2025-26.

Under the Integrated School Education Scheme that was rolled out in 2018, states have been implementing several schemes in partnership with the Centre. The board had approved schemes worth Rs 3,533 crore for Tamil Nadu for the 2023-24 academic year. This included Rs 1,434 crore (40 per cent) as the State’s share, while the remaining Rs 2,152 crore (60 per cent) should be funded by the Union government.

However, the Centre is yet to release its share, which has become a contentious point between the two governments. This was repeatedly criticised by Chief Minister Stalin and Education Minister Poyyamozhi, alleging that the Centre was adamant of releasing funds only if Tamil Nadu signed the Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme.

Earlier on Saturday, the State government submitted a detailed memorandum of demands to Prime Minister Modi during his visit to Tamil Nadu, highlighting concerns regarding the delay in the release of central funds under SSA, long-pending railway projects, Metro Rail plans in Coimbatore and Madurai, and the persistent issue of Indian fishermen being detained by the Sri Lankan Navy.