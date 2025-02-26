Convene all-party meeting on caste-based survey, Anbumani Ramadoss demands TN govt

CHENNAI: Even as the state government announced to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the delimitation issue on March 5, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss demanded the government to conduct a similar meeting on caste-based survey.

"An elected government should respect the sentiments of the people and it has the responsibility to fulfill those sentiments. But, the state government refuses to respect the feelings of the people in the caste-based survey issue. The DMK government has created a huge threat to social justice," Anbumani said in a statement.

Saying that the caste-based survey is must for Tamil Nadu as 69 per cent reservation in the state is under the 'sword of Damocles', Anbumani recalled a Supreme Court order directing the state government to justify 69 per cent reservation by conducting caste-based survey.

"After the lapse of 15 years, the survey is yet to be taken. Now, the 69 per cent reservation is being implemented on old data. As the cases against the reservation can be taken up for hearing in the Supreme Court anytime, the reservation could be struck down if the caste-based survey data are not provided," he warned.

He pointed out four states have already completed the survey and Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand are conducting the survey, there is no bar imposed by the courts.

"Conducting a survey is not a difficult exercise. The government can complete the survey at Rs. 300 crore using its existing workforce. The government should meet with the political parties, who are the representatives of the people to understand the demands of the people," he urged.