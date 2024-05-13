Amul yet to set up its manufacturing unit in TN, says Aavin

CHENNAI: Refuting the allegations, State-run Aavin on Monday clarified that the Gujarat dairy giant Amul has not set up any dairy manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu.

Amul, owned by the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation Limited (GCMMF), has started procuring milk from various farmers in Krishnagiri district.

It has triggered a major row in Tamil Nadu as it could end the monopoly enjoyed by State-run Aavin.

According to Aavin officials, Amul, a dairy giant based in Gujarat, set up a milk cooling plant in a rented building in Pochampally area in Krishnagiri district two years ago.

"Milk is procured from their (Amul's) cooling station and transported to Madupalli village, Khammam district in Andhra Pradesh. Amul, like private milk sellers, procures milk in Krishnagiri district. Till today, Amul procures only 9,000 litres of milk per day. So far, Amul has not procured more than this. Apart from this, Amul has not set up any dairy manufacturing unit in Krishnagiri district till now, " the officials said.

Further, the officials said Aavin's milk procurement in Krishnagiri district has increased from 65,000 litres to 85,000 litres per day.

It may be recalled that in last May, Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote a letter to Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah to instruct the Gujarat-based dairy company Amul to desist from milk procurement from the milk shed area of Aavin.

Around 9,000 milk producers cooperative societies are functioning in rural areas under Aavin and they procure 35 lakh litres per day from around 4.5 lakh farmers.