Amrit Bharat 3.0 train prototype will be ready by year end, says ICF

CHENNAI: The prototype version of Amrit Bharat 3.0 would take nearly a year to be operational as it's still in its design stage. The Integral Coach Factory (ICF), which had manufactured the other versions, has taken up the manufacturing of this version too.
"Currently, the train is in its design stage. The exact time limit could not be predicted as the train might undergo more design changes, and as other works are likely to start. Considering the current status, the trains are likely to be ready by the end of December," said a senior ICF official.
The new train (Amrit Bharat 3.0) was announced by ICF General Manager, U Subba Rao, during the Independence Day speech in August. During the Republic Day speech this year, he had said that the two prototype versions of the trains would be delivered by March 2026. However, now ICF officials have confirmed the delay in production.
Amrit Bharat 3.0 trains, which would be operated at a speed of 130 kmph, would comprise both AC and non-AC coaches similar to the express trains. Amrit Bharat (non-AC) trains were introduced by the Indian Railways in January 2024, similar to the Vande Bharat trains, which are affordable and aimed at enhancing the experience of middle-class or lower-middle-class passengers.
Amrit Bharat trains will have features like better seats and berths similar to the Vande Bharat trains. Facilities like CCTVs, jerk-free semi-automatic couplers, improved toilet designs, ladders, LED light fittings and charging sockets, and an emergency talk-back system would be available.