Amrit Bharat 3.0 train prototype will be ready by year end, says ICF

"Currently, the train is in its design stage. The exact time limit could not be predicted as the train might undergo more design changes, and as other works are likely to start. Considering the current status, the trains are likely to be ready by the end of December," said a senior ICF official.

The new train (Amrit Bharat 3.0) was announced by ICF General Manager, U Subba Rao, during the Independence Day speech in August. During the Republic Day speech this year, he had said that the two prototype versions of the trains would be delivered by March 2026. However, now ICF officials have confirmed the delay in production.