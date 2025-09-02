Amoebic infection: Statewide inspection of public pools ordered

CHENNAI: Following the deaths related to brain-eating amoebic infection in Kerala, the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has directed district health officers to carry out inspections of swimming pools in corporations, municipalities, and private hotels across Tamil Nadu.

Director of Public Health A Somasundaram instructed Joint Directors of Medical and Rural Health Services (District Health Officers) to ensure compliance with safety measures. The order comes after the deaths of a three-month-old infant from Kozhikode and a 52-year-old woman from Malappuram due to the infection.

Health authorities in Kerala have confirmed 18 cases in recent days across Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Malappuram, with 41 cases reported so far this year.

The State health officials noted that the amoeba thrives in warm freshwater bodies such as lakes, rivers, ponds and inadequately maintained swimming pools. Children and young people are considered more vulnerable due to higher exposure to swimming and water activities.

As part of precautionary measures, Tamil Nadu has mandated that water in swimming pools be drained twice daily and treated with chlorine and sanitisers. District officials have been asked to verify compliance by hotel operators and local bodies.

The DPH has also advised parents to restrict children's access to natural water bodies in the current situation. The infection, though rare, has a high fatality rate, with survival reported in only a small proportion of cases. It cannot spread from person to person and is transmitted only through contaminated water.

Further officials have advised immediate medical attention if symptoms such as severe headache, fever, nausea, vomiting, neck stiffness, light sensitivity, confusion, seizures or dizziness occur, noting that early treatment is critical.