AMMK’s signature campaign to remove trash mound

TIRUCHY: AMMK cadres from Thanjavur on Saturday commenced a signature campaign demanding the removal of the garbage mound causing inconvenience to the residents.

A 20-acre garbage mound that has been functioning at Jabamalaipuram and the garbage collected across Thanjavur corporation has been piled up for the past 50 years.

Despite frequent complaints over sudden fire breaks and health complications, no action has been taken yet. In such a backdrop, several associations and cadres from various political parties organised protests, but in vain.

On Saturday, the AMMK cadres commenced a signature campaign against the corporation for failing to remove the garbage mound that posed a health hazard.