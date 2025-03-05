AMMK a fading group, mocks AIADMK senior leader Udhayakumar

MADURAI: Senior AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar launched a scathing attack on Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), claiming that the party found by TTV Dhinakaran in 2018 is dissolving like camphor in thin air.

The Tirumangalam MLA took exception to the AMMK leader’s claim that AIADMK was a ‘sinking ship,’ and said that it was more true of Dhinakaran’s party.

From day one of the inception of the AMMK, functionaries and cadre are quitting the party on a daily basis, Udhayakumar claimed. Obviously they are aware of the fact that AMMK is the real sinking ship and have decided to escaped from it, the AIADMK leader said, charging that AMMK was launched against the interests of the Dravidian major.

With this current situation, Udhayakumar said that the AMMK cadre were hinting that the party would disappear in the coming days. Dhinakaran seemed to be apparently frustrated and making such comments against AIADMK and its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, Udhayakumar added.

He said that the only political foe of AIADMK is the ruling DMK and the cadre were working to dethrone the incumbent in 2026 polls. Udhayakumar also reiterated that the AMMK leader is making such comments trying to weaken the AIADMK, but it would not happen.