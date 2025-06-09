Amit Shah’s visit triggers panic in DMK, says Union Minister L Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information & Broadcasting and Parliamentary Affairs, L Murugan, on Monday asserted that the ruling DMK, is in “panic mode” following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit to Tamil Nadu.

“Chief Minister M K Stalin, who once mocked that no matter how many ‘Shahs’ visit Tamil Nadu, the DMK cannot be toppled, now appears frozen in fear,” Murugan said in a statement.

“The people of Tamil Nadu are ready to deliver a final verdict against this corrupt regime in the 2026 Assembly elections,” he said.

Accusing the DMK of presiding over rampant corruption and maladministration, Murugan claimed the party’s downfall is imminent.

“From TASMAC scams worth over Rs 35,000 crore to widespread nepotism, this regime has looted public wealth and betrayed the people,” he alleged, drawing parallels with the AAP government in Delhi and its alleged liquor scam.

The Union Minister further accused the Stalin-led government of pushing the poor into deeper misery, pointing to rising inflation, unemployment, law and order deterioration, and an alarming increase in crimes against women.

“Liquor flows unchecked across the state, drug-related corruption is rampant, and Scheduled Tribes are being criminalised under this oppressive rule,” he said.

Murugan also questioned the DMK’s commitment to Tamil, saying, “Despite its rhetoric, the party has done nothing to promote higher education in Tamil in fields like medicine and engineering.”

Terming the upcoming Murugan devotees’ conference in Thiruparankundram as a “massive show of faith,” Murugan declared, “Just as we are winning in Odisha, Delhi, Haryana and Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu too will witness a political transformation. As Amit Shah said, we won’t rest until the DMK is voted out.”