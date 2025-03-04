Amit Shah to flag off CISF coastal cycle rally on March 7 at Ranipet event

NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to flag off a 6,553 km-long cycle rally of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that will traverse the country's western and eastern sea shores to mark the 56th raising day of the paramilitary force.

A total of 125 cyclists of the force, including 14 women, will begin the 'cyclothon' from Gujarat and West Bengal simultaneously on March 7. It will cover 11 states and Union Territories in 25 days.

The rally, covering 3,775 km on the western side and 2,778 km on the eastern flank, will end in Kanniyakumari on March 31.

Shah will flag off the rally through a video link while officiating as the chief guest of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) Day parade on March 7 at its base at Thakkolam in Tamil Nadu's Ranipet district, its Additional Director General Padmakar Ranipse told reporters here.

"The CISF Coastal Cylothon 2025 has been organised with the idea of enhancing coastal security and also engaging with the locals. Coastal security is paramount for our country and the CISF has been doing this task at 12 major seaports and a small port," CISF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajay Dahiya said.

The theme of the cycle rally is 'Surakshit Tat, Samruddha Bharat' (secure shores, prosperous India), the DIG said, adding the CISF cycling teams will make the coastal population aware of the dangers posed by drugs and weapons smuggling.

The about 2 lakh personnel-strong CISF was raised in 1969. It guards 68 civil airports in the country apart from providing a counter-terrorist security cover to a number of facilities in the nuclear and aerospace domain, the private sector and historical monuments like the Taj Mahal and Red Fort.