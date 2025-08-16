Amit Shah to attend BJP's zonal conference in Tirunelveli on August 22

CHENNAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tamil Nadu on August 22 to participate in the BJP's first zonal conference and to chair the State Core Committee meeting in Tirunelveli.

The Tirunelveli zonal conference, earlier scheduled for August 17, was postponed following the demise of Nagaland Governor and veteran BJP leader La Ganesan. Party sources said Shah, who had initially been invited to the event, has now confirmed his participation in view of the revised schedule.

"He will lead the zonal conference and address the gathering. Shah will also review the party's organisational work and hold discussions with the state office-bearers on the prevailing political situation," a senior BJP leader told DT Next.

The conference is expected to focus on strengthening booth-level committees and accelerating the party's grassroots mobilisation in southern districts. Shah is not expected to meet AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami during this visit, but party leaders indicated that he will deliberate on strategies to consolidate the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh is also likely to visit the State by the end of August to oversee organisational progress.