Amit Shah spoke out people’s pain, is Raja ready for Tasmac debate: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: In response to DMK deputy general secretary A Raja's recent criticism of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP senior leader Tamilisai Soundararajan questioned the DMK leader’s moral authority to issue a challenge on Monday.

Responding to Raja's comments, Tamilisai said, "Amit Shah merely echoed the sentiments of the Tamil people. Raja, who once served time in Tihar Jail, has no moral standing to invite a corruption-free minister like Shah for a debate."

Taking potshots at Raja's claims, she added, "Before debating with Amit Shah, first have an honest debate with your conscience. You knowingly misled the public by claiming the first Cabinet signature would ensure the scrapping of NEET, despite being fully aware it was not possible. Discuss that first."

Accusing Raja of hypocrisy, Tamilisai continued, "If you truly seek debates, hold them at Tasmac outlets and explain why the Chief Minister, who once waved black flags against liquor sales, has failed to reduce the number of outlets. Women affected by this policy await answers."

She further questioned the DMK's unfulfilled promises, asking, "Do you have the courage to face the women to whom you offered Rs 100 gas subsidies? Or the contract nurses and temporary teachers promised regularisation? What about the students misled over education loan waivers and government staff deceived by promises of restoring the old pension scheme?"

"The people of Tamil Nadu are watching closely. Be prepared to face a resounding defeat in 2026," Tamilisai added.