Amit Shah reiterates coalition govt talk in Madurai; ally AIADMK in a spot

MADURAI: In what is expected to upset the AIADMK, the Union Home Minister Amit Shah declared at the Madurai BJP public meeting that the NDA and its key Dravidian ally, the AIADMK, would form a coalition government, notching up a big victory in the 2026 State Assembly elections.

Shah’s statement addressing his party cadre at a rally in Othakadai in Madurai is expected to reopen old wounds for the AIADMK, as the party led by Edappadi Palaniswami is not comfortable with the idea of a coalition government, given that rival Dravidian parties haven’t given any foothold in power-sharing to alliance parties over the decades in Tamil Nadu.

However, BJP’s top strategist Amit Shah went on to assert that the party will repeat the Delhi and Odisha poll victories in Tamil Nadu. Mocking CM Stalin’s statement that his visits won’t help the NDA in the elections, Shah said that, as people have made up their minds to throw the corrupt DMK regime out of power, the job has been made easier.

The DMK regime is eating into welfare funds meant for people, burdening people with price rise and leading to deaths, promoting Tasmac liquor, allowing drug prevalence in the State, Shah said. All these have made the DMK’s defeat a certainty, he added.

Meanwhile, Shah challenged Stalin to prove whether his government delivered on promises made. Only 10 per cent of the promises were kept during this four-year regime, the Home Minister said.

He also appealed to the DMK government to use the Tamil medium in higher education institutions, especially in engineering colleges. Shah also appealed to the people to participate in the Murugan conference, which is scheduled to be held in Madurai on June 22. The Home Minister paid a visit to the Meenakshi Amman temple in Madurai and offered prayers, as part of his visit.