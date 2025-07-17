Amit Shah proposed a coalition government in TN in 2026, insists Annamalai

CHENNAI: Reiterating the BJP’s unwavering stand on forming a coalition government in Tamil Nadu after the 2026 Assembly elections, senior party leader K Annamalai on Thursday said he would never deviate from Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s clearly articulated position.

Annamalai also suggested that the AIADMK was at liberty to discuss with Amit Shah if it differed with the BJP’s stand on forming a coalition government.

A day after AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) declared that his party would form the next government in Tamil Nadu on its own, BJP leader K Annamalai firmly countered the claim, stating that the future political landscape of the state would be shaped by a coalition government, as emphasized by Amit Shah on multiple occasions.

“Amit Shah has said not once, but thrice that there will be a coalition government in Tamil Nadu. As a disciplined BJP worker, I will not alter his statement. If I contradict my leader’s words, I become unworthy of being part of this party,” Annamalai told reporters outside the Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Saidapet here, where he appeared in a defamation case filed by DMK MP T R Baalu.

Responding to speculation that his remarks were intended to destabilize the AIADMK-BJP alliance, a dismissive Annamalai called it ‘baseless’ and said, “I played no role in forming this (AIADMK-BJP) alliance. My stand is purely based on what the party leadership has decided.”

The former BJP state president also pointed out that several NDA allies such as the PMK, DMDK, and Puthiya Tamizhagam have openly advocated for a coalition in the state.

“For the first time, Tamil Nadu is seeing a convergence of voices across parties calling for a coalition model. It reflects the will of the cadre,” he added.