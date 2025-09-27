Begin typing your search...

    Amit Shah expresses 'deep pain' over loss of lives in Tamil Nadu stampede

    At least 10 people, including children, were feared dead in a stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's heavily crowded rally at Karur in Tamil Nadu.

    AuthorPTIPTI|27 Sept 2025 10:42 PM IST
    NEW DELHI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday expressed "deep pain" over the loss of lives in a stampede in Tamil Nadu.

    At least 10 people, including children, were feared dead in a stampede-like situation in actor-politician Vijay's heavily crowded rally at Karur in Tamil Nadu.

    "Deeply pained by the tragic loss of lives in a stampede in Karur, Tamil Nadu. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray to the Almighty to give them the strength to bear this grief and for the speedy recovery of the injured," Shah wrote on X.

