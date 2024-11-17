Amid successive district-wise tours, Stalin to visit Villupuram on Nov 28 to review schemes

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday announced his two-day visit to Villupuram district on November 28 to review the implementation of government schemes.

This visit follows his successive trips to Ariyalur, Perambalur, Tiruchi, Virudhunagar and Coimbatore districts, where he received a warm welcome.

During his previous visits, Stalin expressed delight at the commitment and affection shown by the public, emphasising the importance of field visits to ensure the effective implementation of government initiatives.

"The people cheered and expressed support for the DMK rule. They have declared that this DMK rule is forever, Dravidian model rule is fantastic. And it will win polls in 2026 too," Stalin said in a letter to party men.

People have assured me that the DMK would secure 200 Assembly seats in the 2026 election, Stalin noted.

Stalin took the opportunity to praise Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thirumavalavan, acknowledging his genuine affection and appreciation for the Dravidian model government's achievements.

"I know his soul. Thirumavalavan thanked me for establishing a SIPCOT industrial park in Jayankondam, Ariyalur district, within a remarkable one-year time frame," added Stalin. Stalin's remarks come at a time when speculation surrounds a potential rift between DMK and VCK.

Additionally, Stalin took a swipe at PM Modi's roadshows without naming him, emphasising that the DMK's focus is on genuine connections with the people, rather than mere spectacle.