Amid rumours of trouble, SP Velumani asserts no divisions within AIADMK

CHENNAI: AIADMK ex-minister SP Velumani on Monday asserted that there are no divisions within the party.

Addressing reporters in Coimbatore, Velumani said speculations were being spread that the AIADMK may be in trouble after poll results. “Because of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in place, party functions could not be conducted. However, wrong information is being spread that the party is facing some issues. We have accepted Edappadi K Palaniswami as our leader after MGR and Jayalalithaa as he saved the party and symbol after great struggle,” he said.

Further, Velumani said the people of Tamil Nadu have decided that Palaniswami should become the Chief Minister. “There is no possibility for a separate faction to be formed again in AIADMK. Those who betrayed the party have gone out. The party is marching bravely under the leadership of Palaniswami and there are no confusions. He takes any decision only on consulting every one of us,” he said.

Claiming that Palaniswami will win over 200 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls to become Chief Minister, Velumani said the AIADMK will win 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the Lok Sabha polls.