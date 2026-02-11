Amid rift, Cong pins hopes on Stalin; flags delay on talks

Chodankar's tone was more of a grouse than anger at the DMK, the leader of the INDIA bloc in Tamil Nadu.

He said the Congress constituted its negotiation committee as early as November at the direction of the national leadership. Recalling the December 3 meeting with Chief Minister MK Stalin at his invitation, Chodankar said that, despite initial discussions, the party has been waiting for an official call from the DMK for the past 70 days.

"With less time left for the elections, seat-sharing talks must begin immediately. The continued delay has caused deep concern and pain among Congress leaders," he said, adding that the party hoped the Chief Minister would soon invite the Congress for formal negotiations.