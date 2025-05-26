Amid rains, 2 die trekking Vellingiri; hiking suspended

COIMBATORE: Two pilgrims, including a 45-year-old woman, died while trekking the Vellingiri Hills in Coimbatore on Sunday, amid downpour.

According to the Forest Department, M Kousalya, from Karaikal, fainted and died on the seventh hill on Sunday afternoon. She had visited the hills along with two other women. In another incident, P Selvakumar (32) from Tiruvannamalai died on the fifth hill. On receiving information, the Forest Department staff brought down their bodies in a dholi.

The Alandurai police have sent their bodies for a post-mortem at Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) to ascertain the cause of their death. Police said Kausalya is survived by her husband, who is working in Malaysia and three children. Due to continuous rains and two deaths, the forest department barred pilgrims from trekking the hills on Sunday.