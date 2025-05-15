Amid Prez poser to SC, Guv Ravi embarks on 4-day Delhi visit; likely to meet Murmu, Shah

CHENNAI: Even as President Droupadi Murmu sent a list of 14 questions to the Supreme Court over the apex court fixing a timeline for the first citizen of the country and Governors for approving bills, Governor RN Ravi left for New Delhi on Thursday on a four-day visit.

During his stay in the national capital, he is likely to call on President Droupadi Murmu and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, according to sources. This visit assumes significance as the President has raised questions over the SC’s verdict on a case filed against Governor RN Ravi's ‘sitting’ on bills.

While the Raj Bhavan has not issued an official statement regarding the purpose of the visit, it is believed that the Governor may hold discussions on key administrative and political developments in Tamil Nadu.

Meetings with senior officials in the Union government and legal experts are also on the cards.

Governor Ravi's visit comes at a time when Centre-State relations have remained a subject of frequent public discourse in the State.

His meetings in Delhi are expected to cover both routine updates and matters of constitutional importance.

The Governor is scheduled to return to Chennai on May 18.