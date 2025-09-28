Amid power share rumble, TNCC chief-led party MPs meet Stalin with demands for constituencies

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai, accompanied by the party’s Lok Sabha members, met Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin at Anna Arivalayam on Saturday to present a range of constituency-specific requests.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Selvaperunthagai said the Chief Minister assured swift action on minor but urgent works raised by MPs. He noted that issues relating to government offices in a few districts would be resolved immediately.

Among the demands highlighted were a new airport for Kanniyakumari, a development scheme for the Thamirabarani River in Tirunelveli, and progress on the long-pending Hosur airport proposal.

The Mayiladuthurai MP R Sudha sought special arrangements for the forthcoming Mahamaham festival in Kumbakonam, while the Karur MP Jothimani pressed for projects to boost the district’s growth.

Cuddalore’s representative MK Vishnu Prasad urged the State to address high GST rates on cashew products. Selvaperunthagai described the meeting as cordial, saying the Chief Minister enquired with each MP about their grievances and hosted them “like a family,” serving coffee and curd vadai.

He added that discussions also covered broader political coordination, including how the Congress and DMK would work together during elections. Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi joined the Congress delegation during the meeting.