Amid low LS representation, Muslims must remain grateful to DMK for ensuring 3.5% quota: Papanasam MLA Jawahirullah

TIRUCHY: Asserting that Muslims should be grateful to DMK as the party had fought for the 3.5 per cent reservation that they enjoy now, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) president and Papanasam MLA MH Jawahirullah lamented that their political representation is very minimal.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur on Thursday, Jawahirullah stated that the proportional average of Muslim MPs, based on their population in the country, should be at least 80, but there are only 24 representatives out of a total of 543 Lok Sabha members in Parliament. “All the political parties should provide due representation to the Muslim community in the upcoming election,” he appealed.

Pointing out that the then Chief Minister M Karunanidhi ensured 3.5 per cent reservation to the Muslims, Jawahirullah said that the community should be grateful to the DMK and choose to vote for the party.

Meanwhile, the MMK chief charged that the Waqf Amendment Bill, brought out by the BJP-led Union government, was an act of altogether abolishing the board itself. That’s why the political parties had approached the Supreme Court for justice, and it is the duty of the Union government to withdraw the Amendment Bill, Jawahirullah said.

In the meanwhile, Jawahirullah appealed to the State government to initiate proper action against those who were involved in the Thirubuvanam custodial death and lauded the Chief Minister MK Stalin for prompt action, transferring the case to the CBI. He sought a fitting punishment for those responsible for the offence.