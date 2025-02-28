Amid high drama, NTK chief Seeman appears before Chennai Police

CHENNAI: A day after drama at his residence which ended in the arrest of two of his staff, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) coordinator Seeman appeared before the Valasaravakkam Police station on Friday night, with hundreds of his party cadres gathering outside the police station.

While he was told to appear by 8 pm, Seeman reached the station around 10 pm Friday.

Earlier in the day, launched a scathing critique against the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and alleged misconduct by Tamil Nadu police during a press interaction at Chennai Airport on Thursday. He accused the DMK of "personalized vendettas" and condemned recent police actions targeting him as "improper and humiliating."

Seeman highlighted an incident where a legal notice was 'publicly' pasted on his residence door in the presence of media personnel, calling it a deliberate attempt to "tarnish his dignity." He claimed Inspector Praveen and other officers mishandled the process, stating, "Pasting the notice in such a manner was wrongful. If security personnel Amalraj had intervened to stop it, even that would have been a mistake. Why visit my home after serving the notice? This reflects poorly on the entire police department."

The NTK leader accused the DMK of sidestepping ideological debates and instead "target individuals personally," a strategy he claimed "fuels arrogance within me to fight back." He questioned the state’s inaction on pressing issues, including the Anna University controversy, drug proliferation in schools, and unresolved gang sexual assault cases. "Why has the law failed to act on these critical matters?" he asked.

Seeman further alleged a 15-year-long smear campaign against him and his associates, accusing political rivals of using a woman to "defame and slander us relentlessly."

The NTK coordinator revealed that a related case is pending in the Supreme Court, asserting, "Once the court delivers its verdict, this chapter will conclude. After that, my retaliation will begin against those who exploited this case to malign me."