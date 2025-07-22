Amid feud with dad, Anbumani to launch 100-day people’s rights rally on Ramadoss B’day July 25

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss is all set to launch a 100-day yatra across the State from July 25. The Vanniyar party leader, who is at loggerheads with his father S Ramadoss, claims the motive is to highlight and reclaim ten fundamental rights of the people, which he alleges have been undermined under the DMK government.

According to a statement, the yatra, titled ‘Tamil Nadu People’s Rights Retrieval Yatra,’ will begin from Thiruporur near Chennai. The launch date coincides with the birthday of the party founder Ramadoss, which the PMK observes as Pasumai Thaayagam Day. The yatra will conclude in Dharmapuri on November 1, observed by the party as Tamil Nadu Day.

Anbumani said the campaign would travel through major constituencies and focus on ten specific rights. These include the right to social justice, the right of women to live free from violence, the right to employment, and the right to farming and food.

Other key assertions relate to the right to development, good governance and public services, health and education, freedom from harm caused by alcohol and drugs, sustainable urban development, and a healthy environment.

The first phase of the yatra will cover Assembly constituencies in northern districts, including Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, and Tirupattur, from July 25 to August 4.

During the journey, Anbumani is expected to inspect lakes affected by pollution, interact with weavers, inspect industrial contamination sites, and raise awareness on solid waste management. The itinerary includes a stop at the chromium pollution zone in Ranipet and an awareness event near the waste incinerator in Mathur near Manali.