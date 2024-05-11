Amid chaos and nuisance from miscreants, Korukkupet boys score 75% in Class 10 boards

CHENNAI: The rampant usage of ganja-related problems in Korukkupet of north Chennai has been causing various kinds of issues to the people. But, the most impact of it has been on children, especially those preparing for board exams.

The children, who are studying in class 10 of a school located in the area, have been coping up with miscreants who have been causing public nuisance allegedly under the influence of liquor and other substances.

The children say that they are unable to even study peacefully in their homes.

But, overcoming all of it, the two 15-year-old boys of Anna Nagar in Korukkupet had to resort to other places to prepare for their board exam. The two boys have managed to score over 75 percent in the class 10 board exam.

Speaking to DT Next, P Udhya Priya who scored 76.6 percent in class 10 board exam, prepared for his exams either in his teachers' staff room in his school or at the government library in Washermanpet.

Udhya says due to various chaos around his house, mostly due to miscreants, he is forced to resort to other locations. "There are few men under the influence of alcohol or perhaps drugs, who cause public nuisances and difficulty for children preparing for final exams. The chaos is persistent and I have to look for other places to study," said Udhya.

"During study holidays for class 10 board exam, I either studied in the teachers' staffroom of my school or at the government library, "added Udhya.

Also, Udhya went on to say that because of such nuisances, the women in the Anna Nagar area of Korukkupet do not venture outside and shops close early.

Likewise, K Tamil, also a resident of Anna Nagar Main Road who had to study at his friend's place scored 75.5 percent.

"Because of continuous disturbance from a few miscreants, I used to visit my friend's place to study for class 10 boards. Doubtful, if I will be able to score this mark, had I studied at my own house, amid danger of various kinds," said Tamil.