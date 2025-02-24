Security beefed up in Coimbatore for Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Feb 25

COIMBATORE: Security has been beefed up in Coimbatore ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s visit on Tuesday.

Amid calls for black flag protests by political parties against Amit Shah over various issues including imposing a trilingual policy, ignoring Tamil Nadu in the union budget and not releasing funds for education schemes, over 7,000 cops have been deployed for security purposes.

Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive at Coimbatore International Airport by a special charter from Delhi on Tuesday night.

He is set to open the newly built BJP party office on Wednesday morning and then meet party functionaries to take stock of the current political scenario in the state.

The Union Home Minister is then expected to reach Isha Yoga Centre around the evening to take part in the Mahashivratri celebrations.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is also participating in the celebrations set to take place in front of the Adiyogi statue from 6 pm on Wednesday to Thursday, 6 am.

Given the event, security has been enhanced under the supervision of ADGP (Law and Order) S Davidson Devasirvatham, West Zone IG T Senthil Kumar, and Coimbatore City Police Commissioner A Saravana Sundar.

All the vehicles entering the district were allowed after a thorough screening in the check posts.

Meanwhile, Isha Yoga Centre said founder Sadhguru will unveil a free meditation app, featuring a 7-minute guided meditation designed to help individuals establish a simple yet powerful daily practice. The night-long celebrations will commence at 6 pm on Wednesday and conclude at 6 am the next day.