Amid BJP’s one-upmanship, AIADMK bides time; pins hopes on Vijay miracle

CHENNAI: The AIADMK has been playing second fiddle to its national ally on its home turf ever since Union Home Minister and BJP second-in-command Amit Shah announced the revival of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Without waiting for a formal nod from its senior regional partner, BJP leaders have made bold statements on forming a coalition government.

AIADMK breakaways led by O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who are already part of the NDA as minor partners, have gradually formed a "supergroup" within the alliance. The hyperactive approach of the BJP's State unit has reinforced the perception that it is emerging as the driving force of the NDA in the state, reducing the AIADMK to a compliant partner rather than the dominant force it once was.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami issued a gag order to senior leaders, directing them to refrain from making public remarks about the alliance amid this situation. In contrast, former BJP state chiefs Tamilisai Soundararajan, L Murugan, K Annamalai, and the present leader, Nainar Nagendran, have not held back their tongues. They have openly invited parties, including allies of the DMK, to join the NDA ahead of the 2026 polls. "We are even holding talks with one of the allies in the DMK front," said Nainar, while Tamilisai extended an appeal to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) founder actor Vijay to come on board to defeat the DMK-led front.

Shah's recent visit to the State further energised the BJP's rank and file. At a party meeting on Sunday, he asserted that the AIADMK-BJP alliance would form the coalition government in TN.

Shah, who played a vital role in the formation of the governments in Delhi, Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar, subtly suggested that minor partners could earn a place in the cabinet. It was a calculated message, alluding to the BJP's growing ambition within the alliance.

This, in fact, has stirred discomfort and strong discontent within the AIADMK, which has ruled the State for over 30 years. However, its leadership appears to be biding time for a political shift, hoping for a last minute miracle in the form of newbie Vijay. AIADMK leadership had indeed approached Vijay for an alliance, but to no avail. But they are keeping their hopes till date.

However, AIADMK senior leader Semmalai says all is well. "There is nothing wrong with the BJP holding talks to strengthen the alliance. We are also holding talks with other parties, but prefer to keep it discreet," said AIADMK senior leader S Semmalai. He dismissed talk of subservience, adding, "The BJP may be a national party, but in TN, it's the junior partner. We are aware of our strengths and the ground reality. Without the AIADMK, no one can defeat the DMK."

Tamilisai Soundararajan also downplayed claims of a BJP overreach. "All alliance-related decisions are made jointly, in consultation with the AIADMK. We may offer inputs and strategies, but the final call is collective. Our focus is to build a strong NDA and defeat the DMK in 2026," she said.

However, the AIADMK's non-committal posture and the BJP's aggressive campaign style have led to perceptions that the alliance is a "forced marriage,” said political analyst and senior journalist Priyan Srinivasan, adding, "The two are like oil and water."

He added that if Vijay agrees to work with Palaniswami, the AIADMK may drop the BJP. “Sensing this, the saffron party is making calculated moves to avoid being left alone in the 2026 battle," he said, explaining the rationale behind the BJP's hyperactive approach to make an inroad in the Dravidian heartland, which remains far off its reach to date.

Dravidian major caught in saffron web

BJP leaders are putting AIADMK in a spot by making bold statements on forming a coalition government, choosing alliance partners

O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, who are already part of the NDA, have gradually formed a ‘supergroup’ in the alliance, much to the chagrin of the bigger partner AIADMK, which is supposed to lead the group

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s gag order ties down senior leaders, even as BJP leaders make free comments

Such developments have stirred discomfort and strong discontent within the AIADMK, which has ruled the State for over 30 years

However, senior AIADMK leaders have played it down, saying that they too are approaching allies, but in a more discreet manner.