Amid BJP's Hindi imposition, Southern Railway organises Tamil quiz competition for employees

CHENNAI: Amid the accusation of the regional parties on the BJP-led union government of imposing Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states at every opportunity, the railway ministry, one of the key departments of the union government, has announced an exclusive Tamil language quiz for its employees.

Chennai Railway Division has invited all its employees within its jurisdiction to participate in the Tamil quiz, considered a first in the zone, as a part of its Matrabhasha Diwas (Mother Tongue Day) celebration.

A Srinivasan, Additional Divisional Railway Manager of Chennai Railway Division, in a circular dated February 13, announced that a quiz competition was being organised about the Tamil language at 10.30 am on February 20, on the occasion of Matrabhasha Diwas celebration.

Interested employees have been advised to forward their name, designation, office, mobile number, and PF number to WhatsApp no 9444793494 or the office of ADRM till February 19.

According to the tri-lingual circular issued in Tamil, Hindi, and English by the ADRM, all the employees of the Chennai division are eligible to participate in this quiz.

A senior railway officer said that though it was usual to celebrate Mother Tongue Day annually, this was the first time a quiz in Tamil was being organised by the division and that too in the Tamil language.

“The instructions might have come from above. Merely organising some cultural events to celebrate a day is quite normal. But, such a language quiz will not be organised unless specific orders come from the ministry or the union government. The southern railways is merely executing the order,” said a railway source.