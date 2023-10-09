Amendment of liquor rules tabled before TN Assembly: AG R Shunmugasundaram

CHENNAI: The Advocate General (AG) of Tamil Nadu R Shunmugasundaram submitted in the Madras High Court that the amendment to the State liquor rules is tabled before the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday.



The AG appeared before the first division bench of the Madras High Court (MHC) comprising Chief Justice S V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy, stated that the government's decision to amend the statutory rules in Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) rules, 1981, had included in the agenda for the Monday assembly proceedings. Further, the AG also submitted a counter affidavit and sought to dismiss the case.

After the submission, the bench extended the interim stay to the amendment and adjourned the matter to October 30.

Advocate K Balu moved the MHC challenging the government's decision to amend the Tamil Nadu Liquor (Licence and Permit) Rules, 1981 allowing the possession and serving of liquor to guests during national and international events in convention halls and stadiums.

Earlier, when the case was heard on July 24, the Madras High Court had wondered how could the government amend the rules through an order without tabling the amendment before the assembly for discussion.