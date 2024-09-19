Amend rules, ensure non-Brahmin archakars conduct puja in sanctum santorum, says Ramadoss

CHENNAI: Pointing out to an article published in DT NEXT that exposed the humiliation meted out to non-Brahmin archakars in temples, PMK founder S Ramadossurged the State government to ensure they are allowed to perform pujas.

In an 'X' post, the senior leader said that the government has failed to ensure proper recognition and respect to the non-Brahmin archakars, who were appointed in August 2021.

"The government could have announced that non-Brahmin archakars can perform pujas inside the sanctum santorum. But, it failed to do so. Moreover, the government failed to act on complaints given to officials and the minister," he added.

Saying that the government is afraid of Brahmin archakars, Ramadoss opined that the government has pierced the heart of Thanthai Periyar with a spear. "The government should appoint more non-Brahmin archakars and give them the power to do pujas inside the sanctum sanctorum," he urged.