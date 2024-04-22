Ambedkar bust installed after 15-yr wait, Tiruvallur cops remove it citing lack of permission

CHENNAI: The police in Tiruvallur district removed a bust of BR Ambedkar that was installed without permission in Chinnambedu village near Ponneri, leading to tension in the area.

It was over 15 years ago that a base was constructed to install a 4-foot tall Ambedkar statue. However, the statue was not installed yet even after so many years for want of permission from the authorities concerned, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The Ambedkar statue, hence, was left at the Anganvadi for many years.

On Sunday night, unidentified persons installed the statue on the platform.

After receiving the information, police officials arrived at the location and conducted inquiries as to who placed the statue.

The officials cited the Madras High Court order banning statues in public places, and directed the public to obtain permission before installing the statue.

Police removed the statue from the platform and kept it back in Anganvadi again, the report added.