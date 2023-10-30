Amar Prasad Reddy's wife moves MHC against his detention

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu BJP functionary Amar Prasad's wife has approached the Madras High Court (MHC) seeking to refrain the police from detaining her husband under the Goondas Act.

The State police have arrested Amar Prasad, the State BJP president for Youth Development and Sports Cell as he allegedly attacked the police, while the BJP flag pole was removed from the residence of Annamalai, BJP State president, for lacking permission from the local body authorities.

It was reported that Amar Prasad broke the glass windows of a JCB vehicle used to remove the flag pole.

Amar Prasad's wife Nirosa moved the Madras High Court seeking to refrain the police from detaining her husband under the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders and Slum Grabber Act, 1982.

The petition stated that the police had foisted a false case against her husband and said that Amar Prasad was not present at the place as the police alleged and had not committed any offense.

The petition stated that Amar Prasad was the whistleblower in the fake passport issue in Tamil Nadu, which surfaced to be a major national security threat issue.

Incidentally the then ADGP State Intelligence Officer, Davidson Asirvatham was implicated in this case and hence he chose to develop animosity with Amar since this issue. Due to this animosity, the police through Tambaram commissioner Amalraj booked Amar Prasad by foisting a false case, the petition read.