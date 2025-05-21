Alternative housing provided; eviction based on court order: TN govt

CHENNAI: Hours after an eviction drive on the bank of Adyar River at Anankauthur near here created a flutter and triggered a political reaction, the State government clarified that the eviction of encroachers was carried out based on the order of the Madras High Court and alternate housing was being provided to the people free off cost.

In a clarification issued on Wednesday, the additional chief secretary of Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department said that the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board is constructing houses measuring 390 sq ft each and worth Rs 17 lakhs to be provided free of cost to the residents of Quaid E Milled Nagar, Mookambigai Nagar and MGR Nagr 3rd street, Ramalingam Nagar, Didheer Nagar, Jyothi Nagar, Surya Nagar and Malligaipoo Magar on the bank of Adyar River as a part of the Adyar River restoration project.

Additionally, the government is providing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the inhabitants for relocation and livelihood assistance of Rs 30,000 for a year and Rs 2,500 for EB connection charge to the families.

Clarifying that the encroachers living on the riverbank were being relocated based on the orders of the Madras High Court, the Municipal Administration Department head said that the High Court has issued orders to evict those encroachers refusing to relocate immediately.

The government also sought the cooperation of the people for their relocation and the river restoration project.