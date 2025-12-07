Allow stoppage of express trains, Tiruvallur MP Sasikanth urges Railways

CHENNAI: Tiruvallur MP Sasikanth Senthil on Friday urged the Indian Railways to approve stoppages for all express trains at Tiruvallur.

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, he said Tiruvallur, located 42 km from Chennai, had witnessed significant growth as a large share of the workforce travelled daily to the city.

“With Sriperumbudur also close by, the demand for more express train stoppages has been consistent for several years,” he added.

Speaking to DT Next, Sasikanth said he had repeatedly represented the matter to the Railways. “Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw has assured me that this request will be considered. Tiruvallur station handles around 1 lakh passengers a day, and nearly 60 pairs of express trains pass through daily, but only 11 pairs currently halt there,” he stated.

Tiruvallur is classified as a non-suburban grade (NSG-2) station, a category assigned to stations with an annual revenue of Rs 100-500 crore or a passenger footfall of 1-2 crore.