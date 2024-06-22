Allow sale of toddy to prevent deaths from drinking hooch, says Congress MLA from Velachery

CHENNAI: Congress MLA from Velachery constituency Hasan Moulana suggested the government to allow sales of toddy to prevent deaths from drinking hooch.

Speaking in the state assembly, on Friday, he said that if the government creates societies to sell toddy, the sale of hooch will come down.

"Complete prohibition will not work as hooch will be brought from other states. Complete prohibition is possible only if it is country-wide, " he said.

Refraining from commenting on toddy sales suggestion, excise and prohibition department minister S Muthusamy announced that Rs. 50,000 aid will be given to the persons, who are jailed and redeemed for selling hooch and illegal liquor, to help them in rehabilitation.

"This is to prevent them from committing crimes again and help them to start businesses. Rs 5 crore will be allocated for the rehabilitation," he said.

The government will also create awareness against spurious liquor in coordination with police, revenue, transport, school and higher education departments.