Allow EB consumers to choose between prepaid, postpaid meters: PMK

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss urged the State government to allow electricity consumers to choose between prepaid and postpaid meters by implementing the prepaid metering system along with the existing postpaid metering system.

In a statement, Anbumani said that the central government has suggested the State government implement a prepaid metering system as installation of smart meters is ongoing. “But the State government has rejected the suggestion. The State government also requested the central government to continue the postpaid metering system,” he pointed out.

He added that the State government has reasoned its decision of rejecting the prepaid metering system by saying that consumers would not accept the system and difficulties in providing 100 free units.

“Both the reasons are unacceptable. Moreover, public hearings have not been conducted and the consumers are not appraised of the benefits of the prepaid system. There are several benefits under the prepaid system,” he said.

“As the consumers would pay before consumption the electricity board will not face financial difficulties. Moreover, the consumers would know about their consumption and they could reduce their unnecessary consumption. This will benefit both the electricity board and the consumers,” he added.

Recalling DMK’s pre-poll promise of implementing monthly assessments of power consumption, Anbumani said that the government has failed to fulfil its promise.

“It is unfair for the State government to oppose the prepaid metering system. The government should implement both prepaid and postpaid systems and allow the consumers to choose between them,” he urged.

In a separate statement, party founder S Ramadoss condemned the State government for not providing retirement benefits to employees of local bodies. “Public sector undertakings, local bodies and universities could not pay retirement benefits. They are awaiting the government’s help. The government should release details about the pending retirement benefits and the measures taken to release the benefits,” he urged.