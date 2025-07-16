Allow auto services from Panjapur IBT, urge drivers

TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed at the new Integrated Bus Terminus (IBT) at Panjapur in Tiruchy on Tuesday when hundreds of auto drivers converged on the premises of the bus terminus, demanding allotment of space for establishing the auto stand, which would enhance their livelihood.

The stir comes in the wake of the scheduled beginning of operations at the IBT today

The bus operations at the new terminus are scheduled to begin today (July 16), and the IBT would house as many as 401 buses at a time.

Besides this, the terminus includes parking spaces for around 2,000 two-wheelers and 250 cars. The district administration, along with the TNSTC, has arranged the shuttle services from the IBT to various key spots in the city.

In such a backdrop, around 250 auto drivers from E-Pudhur, Crawford, Manikandam, and Panjapur gathered at the premises of the bus stand along with their autos and parked them in front of the IBT.

Meanwhile, the district administration has stated that only 100 autos would be permitted, and they have already been selected through the trade unions because they had approached the authorities well in advance.

Upset over this, the auto drivers from the IBT surrounding told the officials that they would park their vehicles and operate them from the new terminus.

The RTO officials who arrived at the spot held talks with the auto drivers, who had already come up with a name, Dr Kalaignar Auto Drivers Welfare Association, for their auto stand. The auto drivers asked the officials to allow them to operate autos from the IBT.

The officials’ efforts to convince the agitators were futile, and a talk with the DRO was held in the evening. However, no decision was arrived at during the talks, said sources.