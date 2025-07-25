Allot NEET centres in TN, urges Dindigul MP

MADURAI: R Sachithanantham, Dindigul MP, has urged the Centre to allot NEET examination centres for the NEET PG aspirants in Tamil Nadu itself.

In a letter to Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, he said much to the unease of many NEET aspirants, they were informed that the exam centres for the NEET PG examinations-2025 to be conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences were located at a distance of 600 kilometers and far away from their home state.

When a similar problem was raised last year, the authorities concerned immediately intervened and the aspirants were accommodated closer to their native.

Citing these, he expressed hope that the Centre would consider this legitimate concern.