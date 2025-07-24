Allot NEET centres in home or adjoining district within state: TNCC Chief

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) President K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday urged the Union government to allot NEET examination centres to students in their native or adjoining district within the home state.

Selvaperunthagai referred to the rescheduled NEET PG tests to be held on August 3 and said that Tamil Nadu medical aspirants were being allotted examination centres in other states.

Pointing out that as many 2.30 lakh PG medical aspirants, including 25,000 from Tamil Nadu have applied for the PG NEET, the TNCC president, in a statement, said that the allocation of exam centres outside the state has upset the students and they were being forced to shell out several thousands of rupees for air ticket due to non-availability of train tickets.

Stating that the students would be forced to pay over Rs 30,000 for air travel and accommodation, and food, Selvaperunthagai said that the expenses could double for the students if members of the family were to accompany them.

Arguing that exam centres were allocated 500 to 1,000 km from their domicile for even students of other states, he said that it has contributed to stress besides affecting their confidence.

Hence, the Centre must allocate examination centres in the native or adjoining district within their home states, he argued.