Allies, oppositions urges Tamil Nadu govt to conduct caste survey

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Assembly witnessed yet another round of debate over the caste census and survey, with an emphasis on upholding social justice and the state's 69% reservation. Ministers SS Sivasankar and Siva V Meyyanathan categorically stated that it was the duty of the Union Government to conduct the census, but it had been shirking its responsibility. They also appealed to the BJP’s allies to raise the issue in the Rajya Sabha.

PMK leader GK Mani, while participating in the debate on the state budget, asserted that TN has been the cradle of social justice since the days of the Justice Party. Subsequent governments in the state have upheld social justice. He argued that without data on castes, it would be difficult to achieve social justice in the state.

He also pointed to the neighbouring Telangana and Karnataka governments' efforts in carrying out caste surveys. He clarified that there was no legal hurdle for the TN government to carry out similar exercises. He highlighted a pending case before the Supreme Court, expressing concern that the state's 69% reservation was at risk. Tamilaga Vazhvurimai Kazhagam T Velmurugan

also demanded for caste survey

In response, Minister Meyyanathan stated that the case concerns the inclusion of the 69% reservation in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution and has nothing to do with the percentage of reservation itself. He also referenced the TN government's efforts to pressure the Union Government and pointed out that Chief Minister M K Stalin had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the matter after the state assembly passed a resolution.

Minister Sivasankar, joining the debate, reiterated that it was the Union Government's duty to conduct the census and caste census, but it had been shirking its responsibility. Congress floor leader Selvaperunthagai noted that the BJP-led Union Government had filed an affidavit in the Supreme Court against the Congress governments in Karnataka and Telangana, blocking them from carrying out a caste census. As a result, both states limited their exercises to caste surveys.

VCK legislator J Mohammed Shanavas asserted that TN’s 69% reservation faced no threat, as the Union Government had introduced a 10% reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in addition to the existing 50% reservation, which had been approved by the Supreme Court. Therefore, there were no legal obstacles to the reservation orders proposed by former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. This prompted Deputy Leader of Opposition R B Udhayakumar to intervene, stating that no one could undermine the contributions of former Chief Ministers M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa in increasing and upholding reservations.

Minister K Ponmudy, joining the debate, recalled the AIADMK's defeat in the Lok Sabha elections after then-Chief Minister M G Ramachandran introduced economically based reservations in 1979 and later reversed the decision.