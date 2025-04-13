Alliance with Vijay's TVK? High command will decide, says new TN BJP chief Nainar Nagenthran

CHENNAI: BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran on Sunday clarified that any decision regarding the inclusion of actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will be made solely by the party's high-command.

Addressing reporters at the Chennai airport, Nainar responded to growing speculation about the BJP's stance on a possible alliance with Vijay's fledgling party.

"Whether Vijay's party will be included in the AIADMK-BJP alliance is a matter for our high command to deliberate and decide. As the state unit, we will abide by their decision, " he said.

He also countered Vijay's recent statement that accused the BJP of maintaining a covert understanding with the ruling DMK.

"I don't understand how Vijay can claim there is an indirect alliance between the BJP and DMK. He has only just launched a political outfit and has yet to understand the nuances of electoral politics. In the 2021 Assembly elections, we allied with the AIADMK. But in the 2024 Parliamentary elections, there was no such alliance. So on what grounds is he levelling such an allegation?" Nainar questioned.

Responding to questions about the political relevance of expelled AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam (OPS) and TTV Dhinakaran in the evolving alliance dynamics, Nainar said they had not been isolated.

"Union Home minister Amit Shah recently came to Chennai to meet and speak with AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. He chose not to meet others. To say they were kept in the dark is inaccurate," he clarified.

The Tirunelveli MLA further rejected claims that a renewed AIADMK-BJP alliance will inadvertently secure a victory for the DMK.

"Some may argue that a united AIADMK-BJP front will guarantee a DMK win. But let's remember—voters are the ultimate decision-makers. The DMK won in 1999 because it was part of the NDA. That historical fact should not be overlooked," he pointed out.