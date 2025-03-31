Alliance with AIADMK: Amit Shah’s word final, says TN BJP chief Annamalai

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said Union Home minister Amit Shah’s remarks on the alliance with AIADMK should be taken as final. Addressing media persons in Coimbatore, the BJP leader refused to speak on the alliance issue.

Shah had recently admitted that the BJP and AIADMK were in formal talks for an alliance in the 2026 assembly polls.

“As far as I am concerned, the BJP’s growth in Tamil Nadu is my pivotal concern. I am not angry with any party or leader. I have conveyed to my party leaders that I am ready to stay as a cadre. I wish to bring about a change in state politics. There will be no trouble because of me. I have never criticised anyone harshly but have only put forth my views,” he said, while mellowing down his previous stance on AIADMK.

Further, Annamalai said there is nothing wrong with a leader of the opposition meeting a Union Home Minister. “There is no necessity for BJP leaders to meet any party leader discreetly. Unlike the Congress, the BJP will not control the politics in Tamil Nadu from Delhi,” he said.

On the issue of Sengottaiyan’s Delhi visit, Annamalai said the BJP does not interfere in others' intra-party issues. “The BJP will never try to grow by destroying or manipulating another party. It’s their issue. Only organic growth is needed for a party,” he said.

The BJP leader reiterated that former chief minister O Panneerselvam and AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran are still in the BJP’s alliance. He also criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin for scoring a low 27 per cent in the C-Voter survey and questioned TVK leader Vijay on his stance in politics.

Annamalai also flagged issues of corruption in the implementation of the MGNREGA scheme in Tamil Nadu, which has received the highest allocation of Rs 39,339 crore under the scheme from the central government over the last four years. He also said the crime rate has gone up after the DMK came to power.