Alliance talks to begin from February 22: DMK

In a statement on February 10 (Tuesday), the party said discussions with alliance partners would begin after the conclusion of the Assembly session. The talks are expected to focus on seat-sharing and other poll-related issues.

Earlier in the day, the Congress in charge of Tamil Nadu, Girish Chodankar, said the party has been waiting for more than 70 days for an official invitation from the DMK to begin seat-sharing talks. The remarks come after newly appointed district-level party leaders met Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

However, TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai played down the tiff between the two parties’ leaders, claiming, “What the Chief Minister MK Stalin says will be final.” He added that others’ speculations are irrelevant, referring to various DMK ministers denying any chance of a coalition government and others ridiculing Congress over what they claimed as ‘having a weak base.’